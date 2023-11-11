Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up from …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 717 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€940,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
€900,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€1,64M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
€4,30M
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€850,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of living room …
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,32M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 389 m²
Property Code: 1438 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 389 sq.m, 3 levels Pente…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Property Code: 1388 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 397 sq.m, 3 l…
€685,000
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 374 m²
Property Code: 1383 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 374 sq.m, 3 l…
€665,000
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
Property Code: 1384 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 382 sq.m, 3 l…
€675,000
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 388 m²
Property Code: 1385 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 388 sq.m, 3 l…
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: 1336 - FOR SALE newly built 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 1000 sq.m, 3 …
€2,45M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1337 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 l…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 363 m²
Property Code: 1256 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 363 sq.m, 3 l…
€745,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€570,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 227 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 265 m²
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€655,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
ID: 1170 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences in Leontin…
€655,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
ID: 1157 - Olympic Village of Kalyvia Thorikou FOR SALE Villa with a total area of 226 sq.m.…
€370,000

