Mountain View Houses for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

12 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consis…
$395,260
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,16M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 level…
$976,524
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor consist…
$372,009
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 level…
$1,04M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 7th floor consis…
$476,637
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consis…
$308,070
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 8th floor consis…
$604,515
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 level…
$523,138
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor consis…
$604,515
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consis…
$558,014
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
Price on request
