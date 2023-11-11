Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
1217
Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Alas
50
Agia Marina
48
Nea Makri
40
Limenas Markopoulou
33
Rafina
31
Lavrion
26
2 056 properties total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Keratea, Greece
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€450,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
€345,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
€390,000
3 room house with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
€1,15M
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€310,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Property Code: HPS4315 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €608.754 . T…
€608,754
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€165,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€260,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€455,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kypseli area in central Athens. Fully renovated, located i…
€185,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,80M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 292 m²
€530,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
€690,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 680 m²
€1,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
€3,70M
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS4297 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €202.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
€202,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Property Code: HPS4298 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €242.000 . This 69 sq. m.…
€242,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS4300 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €720.000 . This …
€720,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS4303 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €590.000 . This …
€590,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€1,20M
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
€160,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€175,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€380,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€490,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€300,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€270,000

