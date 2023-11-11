UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
1217
Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Alas
50
Agia Marina
48
Nea Makri
40
Limenas Markopoulou
33
Rafina
31
Lavrion
26
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
21
Artemida
17
Palaia Phokaia
14
Koropi
13
Spata
13
Paiania
12
Municipal Unit of Dafni
11
Keratea
8
Markopoulo
7
Karystos
5
Marathon
4
Spetses
4
2 056 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
4
2
150 m²
2
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
39 m²
1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
95 m²
4/4
€345,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
99 m²
5/5
€390,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
230 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
77 m²
€310,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
2
113 m²
Property Code: HPS4315 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €608.754 . T…
€608,754
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4
1
87 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4
1
103 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€260,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
2
1
90 m²
€455,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
3
1
73 m²
1
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kypseli area in central Athens. Fully renovated, located i…
€185,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
150 m²
2/2
€1,80M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
175 m²
2/2
€2,00M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
292 m²
€530,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
88 m²
2/2
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
110 m²
4/4
€690,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
680 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
360 m²
€3,70M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1
1
60 m²
Property Code: HPS4297 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €202.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
€202,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
69 m²
Property Code: HPS4298 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €242.000 . This 69 sq. m.…
€242,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
2
180 m²
Property Code: HPS4300 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €720.000 . This …
€720,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
2
180 m²
Property Code: HPS4303 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €590.000 . This …
€590,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
88 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€1,20M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
58 m²
7/1
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4
3
292 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Athens, Greece
2
1
59 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€175,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
102 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
178 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€490,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
73 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
73 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€270,000
Recommend
