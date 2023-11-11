UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
205 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4
3
292 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
3
1
96 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
8
4
183 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
8
275 m²
3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
1
167 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3
1
264 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Makri, Greece
4
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
€320,000
1
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Agia Marina, Greece
1
520 m²
1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
€1,30M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Athens, Greece
2
1
120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Lykovrysi 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 B…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Artemida, Greece
6
2
260 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€310,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
1
150 m²
1
A two-story detached house with a total area of 150 sq.m. is being auctioned Auction date No…
€1,35M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
1
110 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Alas, Greece
4
2
371 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
1
77 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€155,000
1
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
7
3
483 m²
1
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4
1
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
1
Recommend
3 room cottage with storage room, near metro
Athens, Greece
3
1
115 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens Center: Athens - Kypseli 115 Sq.m., 3 Bedroom…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
2
1
217 m²
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
€385,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
2
1
104 m²
Ano Kypseli near the center of Athens, maisonette of 104 sq.m. 3rd - 4th floor in very good …
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Athens, Greece
8
3
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
6
336 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 336 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Athens, Greece
5
199 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 199 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€800,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Athens, Greece
4
180 m²
3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€765,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Athens, Greece
4
124 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€330,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kymi, Greece
1
200 m²
1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Athens, Greece
4
2
350 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€665,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
5
160 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€375,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
5
1
300 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Agios Stefanos - 300 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms,…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
400 m²
Stamata north of Athens, Efxinos Pontos district, a detached house with an area of 400 m2 on…
€800,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Athens, Greece
4
1
500 m²
€700,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL