Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

apartments
10
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. co…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€240,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor …
€320,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
€265,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: 1572 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 55 sq.m,…
€145,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Neos Kosmos A newly apartment with 1 Bedroom, 1 Kitchen (Living room) 1 Bathroom, area 30 sq…
€43,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. co…
€320,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€80,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€305,000

