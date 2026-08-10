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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

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apartments
6
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
For sale apartment of 139 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$480,548
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$407,344
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$173,564
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
maintenance apartments — The ideal option for students, young specialists, tourists or entre…
$116,077
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

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