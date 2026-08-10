Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Dafni
6
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
maintenance apartments — The ideal option for students, young specialists, tourists or entre…
$116,077
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go