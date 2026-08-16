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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece

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apartments
4
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens Center: Galatsi - Perivolia 180 Sq.m., 4 Bedro…
$571,029
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Galatsi Karagianneika. In one of the most up-coming areas of Athens, a few steps from the me…
$337,956
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Galatsi near the center of Athens, discover this stunning apartment of 105sq.m. on the 1st f…
$273,861
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece We offer apartme…
$505,714
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Where elegance soars to new heights, a heavenly realm of refined living awaits. Starting at…
$228,932
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