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Houses with garage for sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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Ormylia
13
Galatista
7
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2 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
Floor -2/-2
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sith…
$856,233
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this exquisite detached house nestled in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Gr…
$188,371
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Property types in Polygyros Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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