Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Polygyros Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

Galatista
10
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: townhouse of 55 sq.m. in Metamorfosi, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a living…
$209,778
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a maisonette of 85 sq.m located in Kalive, Polygyros, Halkidiki. The property incl…
$337,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a maisonette of 72 sq.m located in Kalive, Polygyros, Halkidiki. The property incl…
$269,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Polygyros Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go