Seaview Houses for Sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$166,515
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$234,842
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Metamorphose, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorphose, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$502,897
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Gerakine, Greece
4 bedroom house
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern three-storey villa of total surface of 800 m², offering comfortable and luxurious liv…
$5,70M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vatopedi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.
$177,436
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Ormylia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
$1,01M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$250,498
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$396,622
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Palaiokastro, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one storeroom.
$2,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$224,277
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$419,496
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,57M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Psakoudia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a detached house of 360 sq.m. located in the Psakoudia village, Sithonia, Halkid…
$894,040
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vatopedi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,88M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.
$245,861
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

