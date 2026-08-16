Cottages for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

;
Katerini Municipality
35
Dion - Olympos Municipality
30
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality
25
Peristasi
9
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90 properties total found
Cottage in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage
Platamonas, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$519,331
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of l…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$392,066
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$105,083
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 286 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$468,452
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 259 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 259 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 st…
$126,845
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$126,712
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 s…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage
Makrygialos, Greece
Area 240 m²
Spacious Detached House in Makrigialos, Pieria Discover tranquillity and great sea vie…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ritini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of o…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 3 storer…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Korinos, Greece
Cottage
Korinos, Greece
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 285 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$668,819
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$572,644
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of on…
$88,553
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house co…
$91,867
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
$138,231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 242 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 242 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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