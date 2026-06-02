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Apartment in a new building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa

Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$301,419
;
13
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ID: 38097
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Central Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Athens
  • Address
    Vasilissis Sofias, 55
  • Metro
    Evangelismos (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Megaro Moussikis (~ 400 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🏡 Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa

Modern 1-bedroom apartment in a new residential development located in one of the most promising areas of Athens. The project combines a prime location, high-quality finishes, and excellent investment potential.

📍 Location

  • Central Athens
  • 7 minutes to Syntagma Square
  • 9 minutes to the Acropolis and the historic center
  • 15 minutes to the Athens Riviera and Flisvos Marina
  • Close to metro, bus, and trolleybus connections
  • Near universities, medical centers, shopping malls, and cultural attractions

💰 Price

  • €260,000
  • Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa program

🏠 Apartment Features

  • 1st floor
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • Net area: 35 m²
  • Gross area: 46 m²
  • Balcony: 3 m²
  • Total area: 49 m²

Project Highlights

  • New premium residential development
  • Contemporary architecture and designer interiors
  • Energy-efficient double-glazed windows
  • Bioclimatic façade
  • Advanced security system with video intercom and reinforced entrance door
  • Modern elevator and landscaped common areas
  • High-quality finishes and ergonomic layouts

📈 Investment Potential

The building is located near Athens' largest urban regeneration projects, including The Ilisian (former Hilton Athens), Hellinikon, and the redevelopment of the Athens Riviera. This makes the apartment an attractive option for both personal use and long- or short-term rentals.

An excellent opportunity to own modern real estate in the heart of Athens, generate rental income, and benefit from the Greek Golden Visa program.

Location on the map

Municipality of Athens, Greece
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$301,419
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 40.0
249,716 – 267,138
Apartment 2 rooms
40.0
267,138
Developer
Limar Homes
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Limar Homes
Languages
English
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