Apartment in a new building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa

🏡 Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Modern 1-bedroom apartment in a new residential development located in one of the most promising areas of Athens. The project combines a prime location, high-quality finishes, and excellent investment potential.
📍 Location
💰 Price
🏠 Apartment Features
✨ Project Highlights
📈 Investment Potential
The building is located near Athens' largest urban regeneration projects, including The Ilisian (former Hilton Athens), Hellinikon, and the redevelopment of the Athens Riviera. This makes the apartment an attractive option for both personal use and long- or short-term rentals.
An excellent opportunity to own modern real estate in the heart of Athens, generate rental income, and benefit from the Greek Golden Visa program.