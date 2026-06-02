Apartment in a new building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa

🏡 Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa

Modern 1-bedroom apartment in a new residential development located in one of the most promising areas of Athens. The project combines a prime location, high-quality finishes, and excellent investment potential.

📍 Location

Central Athens

7 minutes to Syntagma Square

9 minutes to the Acropolis and the historic center

15 minutes to the Athens Riviera and Flisvos Marina

Close to metro, bus, and trolleybus connections

Near universities, medical centers, shopping malls, and cultural attractions

💰 Price

€260,000

Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa program

🏠 Apartment Features

1st floor

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Net area: 35 m²

Gross area: 46 m²

Balcony: 3 m²

Total area: 49 m²

✨ Project Highlights

New premium residential development

Contemporary architecture and designer interiors

Energy-efficient double-glazed windows

Bioclimatic façade

Advanced security system with video intercom and reinforced entrance door

Modern elevator and landscaped common areas

High-quality finishes and ergonomic layouts

📈 Investment Potential

The building is located near Athens' largest urban regeneration projects, including The Ilisian (former Hilton Athens), Hellinikon, and the redevelopment of the Athens Riviera. This makes the apartment an attractive option for both personal use and long- or short-term rentals.

An excellent opportunity to own modern real estate in the heart of Athens, generate rental income, and benefit from the Greek Golden Visa program.