Invest Cafe

Israel, Tel-Aviv
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
1 year 3 months
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, עִברִית
Website
investcafe.world/
About the agency

Invest Cafe is a foreign real estate agency, the main office is in Israel.
We work in the following languages: Russian, English, Hebrew, Chinese, Spanish.

Branches in Greece, Russia, Canada and Mexico.

FREE CONSULTATION on building an investment strategy in real estate 
For registration https://t.me/Vita_Livshitz

Services

Our services:

- drawing up a financial portfolio in real estate (with the selection of objects in different countries)
- support of purchase and sale transactions

- legal, accounting, tax support

- assistance in carrying out repair work

- management companies for renting out real estate

- assistance in obtaining a residence permit and relocation

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:13
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Jerusalem)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Plomari, Greece
from
$109,597
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A new residential complex in the heart of Piraeus, which changes the idea of urban life. The project combines modern architecture, ecological thinking and developed infrastructure, forming a unique point of attraction for both residents and investors.📍 Perfect locationThe complex is within w…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$273,984
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52 m²
1 real estate object 1
🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa📍 Location.Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.Known for its thermal springs in the pastNow a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassica…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$147,956
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 45 m²
1 real estate object 1
Skyway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Gate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.📍 Address: Gr. Lambraki 24–26, Piraeus, Athens🏙 What is Skyway?14-storey building with 44 residences (from studio…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Vita Livshitz
Vita Livshitz
252 properties
Olga Romanova
Olga Romanova
62 properties
Anna Sedova
Anna Sedova
31 property
Ekaterina Gundorova
Ekaterina Gundorova
30 properties
