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Houses with garage for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

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Municipality of Heraklion
129
Heraklion Municipal Unit
127
Heraklion
109
Municipality of Chersonissos
40
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Stone Villa in Crete with Panoramic Views Price: €340,000 A unique natural ston…
$388,968
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Property types in Heraklion Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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