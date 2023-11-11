UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Heraklion Regional Unit
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
81 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
3
1
108 m²
-1/4
Offered For Sale: An exceptional Detached House in Heraklion, Crete!Discover the epitome of …
€320,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Potamies, Greece
1
136 m²
3
Offered For Sale:Charming Traditional Semi-Detached House with Mountain Views in Heraklion C…
€199,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
3
182 m²
4
Offered for sale a unique, river maissonete in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete.This amazing 4-st…
€305,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
1
80 m²
1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€280,000
1
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Piskopiano, Greece
1
1
115 m²
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely detached house in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in close proximit…
€330,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
1
150 m²
2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€99,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilies, Greece
4
220 m²
1
For sale two-storey house in Silamos, Crete. The property consists of a kitchen with dining …
€370,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aitania, Greece
6
2
360 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€540,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Moni, Greece
5
1
180 m²
1
Suggested for sale , 2 apartments on the ground floor located 5 minutes away from Heraklion …
€260,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
275 m²
1
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 3 apartm…
€550,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agies Paraskies, Greece
4
375 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
€1,000,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Aitania, Greece
1
90 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the m…
€411,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Aitania, Greece
1
45 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the w…
€200,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Sampas, Greece
2
110 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest opens …
€260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Choudhetsi, Greece
4
1
228 m²
2
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Larani, Greece
3
2
210 m²
2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3
150 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
4
140 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
2
173 m²
1
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
€178,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Paliokastro, Greece
6
2
220 m²
2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
€520,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
1
144 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€99,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Tsoutsouros, Greece
6
2
257 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 257 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Knossos, Greece
5
1
160 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€1,20M
Recommend
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Malevizi, Greece
11
5
500 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€850,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
5
2
145 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gazi, Greece
8
3
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
€680,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Karteros, Greece
1
750 m²
1
For sale detached house with a total area of 750 sq.m in the resort suburb of Heraklion. T…
€740,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
4
2
340 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€380,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
10
3
280 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Mochos, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€475,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
