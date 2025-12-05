Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

55 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$417,475
1 room Cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
$1,29M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
$311,027
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$1,46M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$128,748
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$809,777
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nerotrivia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nerotrivia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 3 be…
$599,014
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paralia Kymis, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,87M
3 bedroom townthouse in Aetos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4…
$357,105
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$702,264
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3…
$456,472
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$163,862
Villa 1 room in Magoula, Greece
Villa 1 room
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the …
$1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,11M
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6…
$526,698
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of l…
$702,264
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$587,495
Villa 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida. A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with…
$1,52M
1 room Cottage in Paralia Kymis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$362,837
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$614,481
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,17M
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$503,290
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kymi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$222,384
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$4,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$433,063
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,86M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,67M
1 room Cottage in Vathy, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 1
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
$280,906
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$213,111
