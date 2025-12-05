Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Euboea Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
54
Eretria Municipality
33
Eretria Municipal Unit
27
Municipal Unit of Anthidon
25
42 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$417,475
1 room Cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
$1,29M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$1,46M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the mountain, …
$356,984
1 room Cottage in Loutra Gialtron, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a three-storey unfinished cottage in the town of Yaltra on the island of Evia. …
$357,105
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$128,748
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paralia Kymis, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,87M
3 bedroom townthouse in Aetos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4…
$357,105
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3…
$456,472
Villa 1 room in Magoula, Greece
Villa 1 room
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the …
$1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,11M
1 room Cottage in Paralia Kymis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$362,837
Villa 8 bedrooms in Platanistos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 6 …
$3,16M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$614,481
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$503,290
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kymi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$222,384
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,86M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 be…
$184,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$213,111
Cottage 4 rooms in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the m…
$585,220
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one b…
$1,24M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of l…
$427,211
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 271 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$541,417
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$134,601
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$526,698
Villa 6 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,61M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,76M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3…
$374,541
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. …
$213,020
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$2,11M
