Villas for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823,151
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Fabulous Detached Villa with Private Swimming Pool in Aliveri, Evia Island, Greece Property …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marmari, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marmari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
This gorgeous villa offers laid-back island living, just a short drive or ferry ride from th…
Price on request
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Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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