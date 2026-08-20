Cottages for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage
Aliveri, Greece
Area 200 m²
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 204 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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