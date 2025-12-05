Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
54
Eretria Municipality
33
Eretria Municipal Unit
27
Municipal Unit of Anthidon
25
17 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nerotrivia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nerotrivia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 3 be…
$599,014
Townhouse 6 rooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. …
$887,002
Villa 1 room in Magoula, Greece
Villa 1 room
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the …
$1,40M
Villa 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida. A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with…
$1,52M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Platanistos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 6 …
$3,16M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$614,481
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$4,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$433,063
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one b…
$1,24M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,76M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$2,11M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$2,52M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,08M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 be…
$351,132
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$801,752
