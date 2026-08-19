Villas for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Villas in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
Property Code: HPS4691 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 725.000 . This 323…
$844,716
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Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 600 m²
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m: Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 433 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 307 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, this detached house offers panoramic sea views…
$432,858
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 561 m²
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 2 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Introducing detached house for sale in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This prope…
$261,993
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 518 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
$1,44M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Property Code: HPS4690 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 725.000 . This 313…
$844,716
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Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 480 m²
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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