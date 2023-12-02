Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
€1,08M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
€850,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS716 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for €1.900.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
€1,90M
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€2,67M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa has 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms and it can accommodate 6 people. On the upper floo…
€2,56M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a three-storey villa with an area of ​​253 sq.m in Elounda. The villa has a beau…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 307 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
€650,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 96 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€650,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€1,98M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€3,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 living roo…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
