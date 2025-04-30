Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
52
Neapoli Municipal Unit
4
Vrachasi Municipal Unit
4
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious seafront villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It spans a total of 248 m² acros…
$4,94M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
