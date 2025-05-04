Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
33
Epanomi
28
Neoi Epivates
8
Nea Michaniona
8
37 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,20M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$500,997
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,440
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$375,748
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,336
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$375,748
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$189,626
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$3,55M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$307,904
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$474,064
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$546,639
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,059
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$209,195
1 room Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view o…
$201,159
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Cottage 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$206,050
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$506,215
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$678,433
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$409,598
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$525,248
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$407,060
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$122,930
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$725,402
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$200,985
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
