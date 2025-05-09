Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
516
Kassandra Municipal Unit
491
Kassandreia
21
234 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This breathtaking new property combines a dreamy location and spectacular views with spaciou…
$436,005
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$759,934
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$229,624
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$498,251
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$626,246
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$335,265
Close
1 room Cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent detached house of 116 sq m made of stone and wood, located on a hill …
$502,897
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$135,921
3 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous villa for sale in the seaside town of N. Skioni built-in 1992.  With 280 sq m of li…
$913,237
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$103,331
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
$1,06M
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalybes, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$704,324
Close
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
$227,293
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Close
3 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE DESCRIPTION Location – СHANIOTI ( 15 meters to the sea) Villa of 130 square me…
$926,020
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$427,935
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$281,811
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalybes, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$525,051
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
$2,30M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$391,142
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
This fine modern property is located in a stylish residential area on the hill of Posidi Hal…
$780,699
3 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 645 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location: Kriopigi (next to the sea, surrounded by forest) Nestled in a breath…
$1,02M
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
$198,598
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
5 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
5 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
An authentic quality of life. This can be found in these brand new  4  bedroom villas (170 m…
$693,495
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$313,123
Close
Villa 1 room in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
$2,96M
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$530,836
Close
Property types in Kassandra Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
