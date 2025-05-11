Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – CHANIOTI (500 meters from the sea) Exceptionally well-maintained …
$163,132
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 178 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (800 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sal…
$544,536
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE   Location –  CHANIOTI  ( 150 meters from the sea )   Well-maintained …
$282,947
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE Location - Chanioti (30 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sale…
$435,020
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Kallithea ( 650 meters from the sea ) Immerse yourself in an atmosp…
$158,985
Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

