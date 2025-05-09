Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
516
Kassandra Municipal Unit
491
Kassandreia
21
127 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$260,936
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$417,497
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$335,265
1 room Cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent detached house of 116 sq m made of stone and wood, located on a hill …
$502,897
3 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous villa for sale in the seaside town of N. Skioni built-in 1992.  With 280 sq m of li…
$913,237
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$103,331
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$991,556
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
$227,293
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 172 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$268,212
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
$574,059
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This urban villa, built-in 1986, has a lovely ground-level garden with 6,758 sq meters, just…
$539,760
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Great investment in Kriopigi with mountain views in a quiet location surrounded by nature. T…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$525,051
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Fourka, Greece
4 bedroom house
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Villa For Sale Fourka Amazing Offer!! Surrounded by nature this villa is for sale includi…
$216,353
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
This fine modern property is located in a stylish residential area on the hill of Posidi Hal…
$780,699
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Custom-built country living villa, only 150 meters and a 2 minute walk to the stunning sandy…
$785,308
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$521,872
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$313,123
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanization, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
$371,571
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 b…
$333,998
2 bedroom house in Paliouri, Greece
2 bedroom house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Opportunity knocks with this well-maintained RUSTIC villa home in the town of Paliouri in an…
$306,414
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$574,059
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Partially built villa in a quiet location in a quiet town with a total of 185 sq meters on 3…
$315,843
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
This custom built country haven offers a peaceful rural lifestyle conveniently close to all …
$390,273
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,34M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$500,655
Leave a request

