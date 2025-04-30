Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
105
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
99
Municipality of Corinth
42
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
36
226 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Corinth Ancient Port, detached house of 197 sq m. is for sale on a plot of 650 sq m. of luxu…
$529,294
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$271,373
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth. Discover this beaqutiful well-maintained 3 level maisonette o…
$193,506
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
$218,547
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$228,897
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in Vrachati 190 sq.m on a plot of 730 sq.m. m. near the beach. This villa offer…
$377,052
2 room house in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: 601756 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €110.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$399,581
4 room house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 601665 - House FOR SALE in Korinthos Agios Georgios for €500.000 . This 300 s…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
$216,271
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$136,660
1 room Cottage in Pisia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale two detached houses under construction with total area of 80sq.m per each
$838,162
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki area near Sport Camp, distance from the center 4 km - Detached house 88 sqm plus…
$130,506
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one shower W…
$1,30M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$229,624
6 room house in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Property Code: 11586 - House FOR SALE in Velo Nerantza for €300.000 . This 230 sq. m. House…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$177,436
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Kato Assos village near Corinth, maisonette of 224 sq.m. 2 levels (raised ground floor) with…
$318,715
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lygia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lygia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor -2
For sale 4-storey house of 205 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,01M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$197,058
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale a detached house of 66 sq m on a plot of 300 sq m in Corinth, in a prime location. …
$204,201
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Perachora Loutraki an incredible opportunity to acquire a detached house consisting of two i…
$173,595
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$500,997
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$381,113
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. Basement consists of . Semi-basement c…
$965,974
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Korinthia: Loutraki-Perachora -- Leivadaki 350 Sq.m., …
$398,394
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$553,184
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Detached house for sale, 145 sq.m. near the Isthmus of Loutraki, with a semi-basement of 80 …
$210,270
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$271,373
