Villas for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

31 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Villa Villa with sea view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio in Perachora, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Figs, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€640,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Sotira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,06M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
€890,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 509 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
€1,06M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Arrogant, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Arrogant, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ryto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ryto, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€670,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€840,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pink, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pink, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Bee, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Bee, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€470,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Perachora, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a complex consisting of three autonomous villas with a total area of ​​500 …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kariotika, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€590,000

