Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Corinthia Regional Unit
Villas
Villas for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece
Villa
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5
2
220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
1
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5
4
234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
675 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
5
3
245 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4
4
600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1 120 m²
1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
2
1
378 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
2
210 m²
1
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Perachora, Greece
1
500 m²
1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
8
5
380 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Laliotis, Greece
5
4
384 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€750,000
1
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
6
1
250 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
10
3
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
6
7
370 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
11
5
509 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
1
800 m²
1
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Arrogant, Greece
5
2
133 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ryto, Greece
6
3
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6
4
350 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€670,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
6
3
484 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€840,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
7
1
376 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pink, Greece
6
3
350 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Bee, Greece
5
3
285 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€470,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
10
2
500 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
9
5
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Perachora, Greece
1
500 m²
1
Offered for sale a complex consisting of three autonomous villas with a total area of 500 …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
5
3
300 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kariotika, Greece
5
2
170 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€590,000
Recommend
