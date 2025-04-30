Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corinthia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
105
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
99
Municipality of Corinth
42
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
36
30 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in Vrachati 190 sq.m on a plot of 730 sq.m. m. near the beach. This villa offer…
$377,052
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$399,581
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki area near Sport Camp, distance from the center 4 km - Detached house 88 sqm plus…
$130,506
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Perachora Loutraki an incredible opportunity to acquire a detached house consisting of two i…
$173,595
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Isthmia - Detached house 200 sqm - Plot 1080 - Building balance 400sqm - Living room k…
$512,902
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Loutraki, Livadaki area - For sale detached house with a total area of ​​80 sq.m. (30 sq.…
$232,578
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Newly built Detached House 181sqm with mazing sea view - On a very nice beach with a sand…
$968,484
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This is a property of unique architecture, which you will not see often, it combines comfort…
$425,419
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Detached house of 170 sqm with a panoramic mountain view - On a plot of 2 acres with a la…
$452,462
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- An impressive detached house is available in the Livadaki area of Loutraki. - The propert…
$657,318
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A very beautiful and spacious detached house of 160 sq m is for sale in Corinth, in an excel…
$431,091
2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Center of Loutraki-2 duplex apartments with a total area of 115 sq.m with a garden and par…
$216,204
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Detached house of 325 m2 with swimming pool in front of the beach with a panoramic view of t…
$807,379
3 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A detached house for sale on a 700 sq m plot.  A true paradise that combines nature and imp…
$367,697
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Luxury maisonette of 135sqm for sale - Sea view - In 3 levels - Ground floor consists of a…
$377,545
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
- House 60sqm.  - 140sqm metal skeleton.  - Parcel 5.120tm.  - trees Olive 80.  - Living…
$179,020
4 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Unfinished single-family house 200 sq.m. in the Karbounari area of Loutraki - Residential…
$378,357
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki Corinthian - Detached house of 100 square meters located on a plot of 430 square…
$422,902
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Loutraki - Detached house of 250 sqm with unlimited sea and mountain views! - Plot of la…
$809,025
Villa 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Loutraki-Perachora, Loutraki. Luxurious building of 600 m2 on a plot of 6,000 m2. The build…
$2,71M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 1342 sq.m. Plot This exceptional residence combines el…
$473,189
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa 480 sqm with 80 sqm swimming pool on a plot of 5850 sqm with stunning panora…
$1,74M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$342,192
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Historic property 273 sqm in the center of Loutraki - Very good location and quiet area …
$1,08M
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
- Two independent single-family houses, each 250 square meters, total area 500 square meters…
$538,173
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Available for sale is a detached house of 50 sq.m. on a plot of 469 sq.m., with 2 bedrooms, …
$73,420
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
Unfinished building 840 sq.m in the area of Ag. Panteleimon with unlimited sea and mountain …
$1,08M
