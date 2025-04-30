Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corinthia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
105
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
99
Municipality of Corinth
42
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
36
105 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in Vrachati 190 sq.m on a plot of 730 sq.m. m. near the beach. This villa offer…
$377,052
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$399,581
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$136,660
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one shower W…
$1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$177,436
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$197,058
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Perachora Loutraki an incredible opportunity to acquire a detached house consisting of two i…
$173,595
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$500,997
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$553,184
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Detached house for sale, 145 sq.m. near the Isthmus of Loutraki, with a semi-basement of 80 …
$210,270
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 2…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$375,748
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$135,687
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$266,155
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
House 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Building 800 sq.m - Plot of land of 5 acres - Perachora area of ​​Loutraki - Sea, lake …
$433,791
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Newly built Detached House 181sqm with mazing sea view - On a very nice beach with a sand…
$968,484
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
6 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Detached house with a total area of 390sqm - On a plot of 500sqm - Ground floor 125sqm …
$271,242
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 6…
$939,369
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Detached house 74 sq m for sale on a 495 sq m plot in Lake Heraion, Loutraki In one of the …
$107,935
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Newly built Maisonette 143 sqm with sea view just 50 meters from Loutraki beach! - On a p…
$425,530
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Pitsa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Pitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$824,557
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$787,237
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

