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Split level flats and apartments in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key-ready maisonette offering comfortable living in the sought-after area of P…
$473,164
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
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Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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