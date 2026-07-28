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Split level flats and apartments in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the desirable area of Moudania, Flogita, this under-construction maisonette offer…
$223,322
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Vista Estate
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern maisonette located on the ground floor in the sought-after area of Moud…
$409,472
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Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this key ready, modern maisonette offering an internal space of 62.60 m2. Located o…
$250,834
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Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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