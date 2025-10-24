Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
3
Municipality of Sithonia
3
Sithonia Municipal Unit
3
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
