Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Nikiti, Greece

Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
For sale: two-level apartment of 80 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia, just a few minutes from the sea.…
$325,305
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale: two-level apartment of 75 m², located on the second and third floors. The second …
$249,788
Leave a request
