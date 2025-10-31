Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sithonia
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Sithonia Municipal Unit
5
Nikiti
4
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
For sale: two-level apartment of 80 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia, just a few minutes from the sea.…
$325,305
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale: two-level apartment of 75 m², located on the second and third floors. The second …
$267,601
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
For sale: a two-level apartment of 110 m² located in Nikiti, Sithonia, ideal for family livi…
$238,514
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
bomo nikiti apartments – This is a magnificent complex, consisting of 38 apartments, locat…
$300,404
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go