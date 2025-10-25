Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
3
Municipality of Sithonia
3
Sithonia Municipal Unit
3
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
For sale: two-level apartment of 80 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia, just a few minutes from the sea.…
$325,305
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go