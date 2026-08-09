Apartments for sale in Essen, Germany

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Apartments in Essen, Germany

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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Here is a summary of the most important details about the apartment offered: **Property D…
$68,641
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2 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a stylish 2-room apartment that has just been renovated. City of Essen, district…
$141,682
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2 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a stylish 2-room apartment that has just been renovated. City of Essen, district…
$141,456
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
For sale a small, comfortable apartment in the city of Essen.Area 17m2, one room, shower, ki…
$56,582
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3 room apartment in Essen, Germany
3 room apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment in 45326 Essen for sale. Apartment area: 72 m2. There are 3 rooms. Floor …
$96,748
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2 room apartment in Essen, Germany
2 room apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in Essen, in the Altendorf area. Address: Niederfeldstr.46, Essen. …
$100,264
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