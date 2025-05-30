Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Schleswig-Holstein
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Escheburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Escheburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building.The cen…
$587,115
Leave a request
Condo 3 rooms in Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
$555,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go