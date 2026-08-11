Apartments for sale in Berlin, Germany

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Apartments in Berlin, Germany

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58 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
4 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Apartment area 172.14 m2total rooms - 5bedroom - 4bathrooms - 2Accommodation - immediately a…
$1,50M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 6
Apartment in a new building in the center of Berlin! apartment area WE 5.2 = 119.68 m2 has …
$1,72M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5
10405 Berlin, very central the house is well maintained gas central heating there is an e…
$677,259
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious 2-room apartment in Berlin - comfort and investment potentialWe offer for sale a co…
$392,121
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1 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a spacious two-bedroom apartment in one of the attractive areas of Berlin - a stabl…
$832,378
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1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-kept old building with an elevator in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg area of ​​Berlin, …
$269,873
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
Cozy 1-bedroom apartment in Berlin is a great entry point to the German marketWe offer for s…
$161,865
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4 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
apartment area 108 m2 there is a parking space in the underground garage 4 rooms (3 bedroo…
$1,17M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Condo 1 room in Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room ground floor apartment with garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apartment was re…
$356,232
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in a 4-storey building with a light facade, elegant balconies and refined e…
$291,462
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
Two-bedroom apartment with loggia in Berlin, currently leased.The apartment and the house we…
$360,192
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building of the turn of the century impresses with typical details of the old bu…
$435,717
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
$348,573
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4 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony facing the courtyard in Berlin-Spandau. The maje…
$653,092
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Large 3-bedroom apartment in a green area of Berlin is ideal for families.Equipment:- living…
$646,880
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-bedroom apartment in a 4-storey house with a bright facade, elegant balconies and exquisit…
$313,716
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2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open plan living/dining area…
$464,181
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
The offered apartment is located on the second floor of a small, well-maintained apartment b…
$464,181
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful apartment is located in a well-maintained apartment building with underground…
$593,720
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartment has 2 rooms with natural wood parquet, a terrace with a green garden. Spacious…
$534,479
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3 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment in a new residential complex. Bright rooms, spacious rooms, beautiful views…
$1,14M
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Condo 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
4-room apartment of approximately 100 m² located in the center of Berlin. It is located on t…
$717,861
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
The building was built in 1998 and completely modernized in 2018. The apartment with a terra…
$580,956
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Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Large 3-room apartment in a green area of ​​Berlin - ideal for families. Equipment: - …
$600,993
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in 10963 Berlin in a historic building. The house will be completely r…
$677,052
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2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartment has 2 rooms with natural wood parquet, a terrace with a green garden. Spacious…
$496,566
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/5
Luxury apartment just a stone's throw from Kudama! We offer a stylish apartment for sale …
$1,79M
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1 bedroom apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
1-bedroom apartment on the first floor with a garden in Berlin.Equipment:The apartment was r…
$383,431
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1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
1-room apartment for sale near the Spree River embankment. This unique complex is located cl…
$329,245
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom spacious apartment with high ceilings located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
$323,847
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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