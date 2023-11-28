UAE
Realting.com
Germany
Residential
Berlin
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Berlin, Germany
1 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
1
50 m²
€228,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1
41 m²
4
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3
78 m²
6
A bright 3-room apartment is located on the 6th floor and is an ideal urban housing for coup…
€665,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1
46 m²
6
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms with parking
Berlin, Germany
3
98 m²
3
€556,738
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2
56 m²
3
The proposed apartment is located on the second floor with an extra-large well-maintained ap…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2
60 m²
5
One bedroom apartment with a loggia in Berlin, currently rented. Repair was carried out in …
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2
57 m²
4
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
€435,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1
51 m²
4
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4
100 m²
5
€665,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2
52 m²
5
2 bedroom apartment in good condition with an area of about 52 m ² near the popular area of …
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
3 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
3
88 m²
5
3-room apartment in a new residential complex. Bright rooms, spacious rooms, beautiful views…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3
100 m²
3
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4
120 m²
5
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the courtyard in Berlin-Schpandau. The majest…
€605,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
60 m²
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2
72 m²
5
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1
65 m²
2
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Berlin, Germany
1
27 m²
11
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
€305,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2
65 m²
5
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1
42 m²
4
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Berlin, Germany
1
45 m²
4
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment with balcony
Berlin, Germany
2
50 m²
2
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2
60 m²
2
2-room apartment in the popular area of Berlin - Friedrichshayn. The living room area with …
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Berlin, Germany
2
59 m²
2
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open living / dining room wi…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807
info@estate-service24.de
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
2
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002
Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
3
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penthouse …
€5,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002
Ms91125290002@gmail.com
