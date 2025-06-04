Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Wuppertal, Germany

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Wuppertal, Germany
1 room apartment
Wuppertal, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/3
One-room apartment for sale in Wuppertal. The apartment is located in a building built in…
$38,144
Apartment 12 bedrooms in Wuppertal, Germany
Apartment 12 bedrooms
Wuppertal, Germany
Bedrooms 12
Area 656 m²
Apartment house in Wuppertal 1961 built in good condition, has reinforced concrete flooring …
$972,658
5 bedroom apartment in Wuppertal, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Wuppertal, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 110 m²
Chen is a beautiful place in the city center with a beautiful view of the city.You can buy t…
$251,747
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Wuppertal, Germany
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Wuppertal, Germany
Bedrooms 8
Area 446 m²
Good house built in 1973 / 2020 sanitized with reinforced concrete ceilings4 floors8-apartme…
$1,02M
5 room apartment in Wuppertal, Germany
5 room apartment
Wuppertal, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Apartment house in Elberfelder On the ground floor there is a large, spacious, very bright …
$236,431
