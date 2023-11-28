Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hamburg, Germany

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a well-kept apartment b…
€442,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
€480,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
1 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 3
Well maintained 1-room apartment for sale in a central, but at the same time quiet place in …
€300,300
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
This offered condominium in a classic Wilhelminian style villa from 1885 captivates by its l…
€1,50M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
3 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
The generous property is shaped by its´ incredible greenery and offers a perfect environment…
€2,99M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Hamburg, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Exclusive penthouse in a impressive villa in a top location This exclusive penthouse apartm…
€3,85M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with heating, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment with heating, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 183 m²
The stylish apartment is located in a modern house in the Holzhafen district of Hamburg, bet…
€2,25M
Properties features in Hamburg, Germany

Mir