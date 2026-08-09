Apartments for sale in Hamburg, Germany

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Apartments in Hamburg, Germany

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10 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Hamburg, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
A turnkey studio with an area of 25.72 square meters in a new building in an excellent area …
$316,442
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hamburg, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
New development with high energy standard KfW 40 🍽️ Fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms…
$314,795
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Condo 3 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
A 3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. A ce…
$600,663
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
The proposed apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well-maintained apartment building. …
$557,717
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2 bedroom apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a well-kept apartment b…
$513,565
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1 bedroom apartment in Hamburg, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a well-groomed 1-bedroom apartment in a central, but at the same time quiet place i…
$348,922
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3 bedroom apartment in Hamburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful apartment is located in a well-groomed apartment building with an underground…
$639,051
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2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
This wonderful 2-room apartment is located on the second floor of a well-kept apartment buil…
$477,135
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
1 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a well-maintained 1-room apartment in a central, but at the same time quiet locatio…
$324,171
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
The offered apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well-maintained apartment building. T…
$518,155
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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