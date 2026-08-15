Apartments for sale in Bonn, Germany

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Apartments in Bonn, Germany

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5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bonn, Germany
3 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
The offered 3-room apartment with a good layout has a beautiful and very bright living room,…
$478,198
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Bonn, Germany
2 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
Attractive and well-maintained 2-room apartment with loggia, in a modern residential complex…
$306,575
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Bonn, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Bonn, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
Attractive and well-maintained 2-room apartment with loggia, in a modern residential complex…
$329,983
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3 room apartment in Bonn, Germany
3 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
The property is located on a quiet street near the city center of Bonn, making it an attract…
$377,822
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Bonn, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Bonn, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
The property is located on a quiet street near the town of Bonn, making it an attractive rea…
$406,669
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