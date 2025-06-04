Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mettmann, Germany

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mettmann, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Mettmann, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
year of construction 1970 / 2023 sanitationapartment area 53 m2balconyfloor 3 OG has an elev…
$196,820
1 bedroom apartment in Mettmann, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Mettmann, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
house from 1972apartment area 36 m21 bedroom apartment on 9 OG floor
$80,101
1 bedroom apartment in Mettmann, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Mettmann, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
quarterHigh floor 1 floor (EG)
$91,544
1 room apartment in Mettmann, Germany
1 room apartment
Mettmann, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartment for sale in Mettmann. The house was built in 1972, the apartment area is 36 m2.…
$75,249
2 bedroom apartment in Mettmann, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Mettmann, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
There are 2 large and beautiful lakes.apartment area 64 m2year of construction 1975 / 2023 s…
$251,747
