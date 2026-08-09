Apartments for sale in Dusseldorf, Germany

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Apartments in Dusseldorf, Germany

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34 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
Year of construction 2021  green certificate for energy efficiencyThe most important things …
$796,039
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor in one of the central districts of Düsseldorf - Fl…
$891,767
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3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 4
the house is well maintained the apartment is in excellent condition  the house has centra…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/5
New apartment in which no one lived. Düsseldorf Grafenthal (Hohenzollernallee 25) 98 square…
$867,090
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 5
Full description: The house is planned to be built in 2023. The apartment is located on two…
$1,04M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
apartment of 82.26 m2 in the center of Düsseldorf the house was rebuilt and thoroughly reno…
$778,325
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The house is planned to be built in 2023. LOCATIONFlingern Nord, one of the most popular re…
$749,283
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
year of construction 2024 apartment on the 2nd floor (1 OG) the house has an elevator 3 r…
$916,665
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Possible income per month - 1.700.00 € Possible income per year - 20,400.00 € Possible yield…
$600,663
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1 bedroom apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Rent (excluding heating) - 550 euros per monthUtilities + heating - 200 euros per monthGas h…
$209,940
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4 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
Full description:The property is ready for occupancy on 02/01/2022!  A new well-maintained …
$686,022
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Full description:3-room apartment with a balcony. Commission for the Buyer +7.14% of the co…
$579,837
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 4
apartment area 96 m2 2 rooms floor 4 (3 OG) Apartment cost 750,000 Euro Consulting and s…
$871,498
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
Hausgeld: 340 euro. Commission for the Buyer +3.57% to the cost of the property.Details on …
$535,534
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
The house is planned to be built in 2023. The house has an elevator. There is a loggia. L…
$720,438
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 222 m²
Floor 2
Commission for the buyer + 5.95% of the cost of the property.Details on request.   Informati…
$2,09M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Full description:year of construction 2024 apartment on the 2nd floor (1 OG) the house has…
$916,665
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
The property is ready for occupancy on 02/01/2022!  A new well-maintained building disguised…
$685,834
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
Full description:Apartment in Germany exclusive location in the very center of the city in …
$912,168
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
40219 Düsseldorf (Unterbilk),  Built in 2002 There is a parking space in the underground gar…
$495,456
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
The house is planned to be built in 2023. The house has an elevator. There is a loggia. L…
$720,241
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
furnished apartment for sale 2 rooms Exclusive apartment in a sought-after area of Düsseld…
$685,391
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The house is planned to be built in 2023. LOCATIONFlingern Nord, one of the most popular re…
$749,488
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Hausgeld: 246 euro Commission for the Buyer +5.95% on the cost of the property.Details
$487,905
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
the house is planned to be built in 2023. LOCATION   Flingern Nord, one of the most popular…
$493,714
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor in one of the central areas of Dusseldorf - Flinge…
$828,509
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
1 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale an apartment with built-in kitchen in 40227 Dusseldorf The area of the apartment…
$130,779
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1 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
1 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale in 40599 Dusseldorf with an area of 25.69 m2. The apartment is located…
$138,407
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3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room renovated apartment in the heart of Dusseldorf in Pempelfort the apartment is loca…
$376,140
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Condo 4 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
4-room spacious apartment in the central area of ​​Düsseldorf. Modern high-quality equipm…
$993,757
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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