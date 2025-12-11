Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Schlei Ostsee, Germany

1 BHK
3
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Damp, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Damp, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 5
$177,882
1 room apartment in Damp, Germany
1 room apartment
Damp, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 5
Dump is a picturesque resort on the Baltic Sea, combining natural beauty with modern infrast…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Damp, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Damp, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Direct location on the Baltic Sea coast with beach, yacht harbor and water sports🚗 Good tran…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Damp, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Damp, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
Live & Invest in the Baltic Sea Resort of Damp 🏖️ Exclusive New Development in Damp – Liv…
$218,087
Properties features in Schlei Ostsee, Germany

