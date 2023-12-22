Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hesse, Germany

24 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
€267,000
3 room apartment in Sulzbach, Germany
3 room apartment
Sulzbach, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
€540,000
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Darmstadt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
€630,000
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3 bedroom apartment with quality equipment in the modern area of Frankfurt - European Quarte…
€670,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern 3-story building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state of…
€670,000
4 room apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt in Main -. Bad …
€1,05M
Condo 3 rooms with parking in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
€505,000
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Dreieich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
€680,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
Height – is one of the symbols of Frankfurt on Main. Glazing from floor to ceiling in all li…
€650,000
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
€645,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
€760,000
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor of the central area of Frankfurt am Main. …
€600,960
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
€495,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
€1,86M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in urban villas in the center of the aristocratic city. Wiesbaden. The elegant …
€800,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
€3,10M
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Stylish old building charm in the heart of the city near Frankfurt This charming flat is ha…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity in Germany’s leading financial hotspot Frankfurt. The …
€675,000
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolutely pri…
€1,60M
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€2,13M
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
 Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once…
€3,67M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€6,90M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 253 m²
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
€1,98M
1 room apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Wiesbaden, Germany
1 room apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Delightful apartments are located in the unique palace of Emperor Frederick? built during th…
€755,500
Properties features in Hesse, Germany

