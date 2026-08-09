Apartments for sale in Hesse, Germany

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Apartments in Hesse, Germany

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Frankfurt
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Wiesbaden
4
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34 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in. Exclusive penthouse with an area o…
$2,14M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
the object was sanitized at the end of 2019 floor gas heating Hausgeld: 249 euro
$784,418
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt's skysc…
$3,57M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Very good and advantageous location of the house in the city center! metro station 2 minutes…
$711,528
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in city villas in the center of the aristocratic city of Wiesbaden. The elega…
$922,004
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 39/40
Full description: Spacious  2-room apartment with balcony  in a modern building with an ele…
$912,168
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 31/40
Spacious  2-room apartment with balcony  in a modern building with an elevator on the 31st …
$916,897
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Atalanta
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with a terrace in the nearest suburb of Frankfurt on Main …
$627,432
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2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with built-in kitchen and balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex on …
$575,146
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Condo 3 rooms in Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The design concept of the project is characterized by a thoughtful green area with a park. T…
$680,079
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
2-bedroom apartment with loggia on the 3rd floor of the central district of Frankfurt on Mai…
$698,262
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in.Exclusive penthouse with an area of abo…
$2,16M
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2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor in the central area of ​​Frankfurt am Main. …
$648,731
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
$545,143
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3 room apartment with quality equipment in the modern district of Frankfurt - European quart…
$778,480
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4 room apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt am Main - Bad H…
$1,13M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Neu Isenburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$790,100
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3 room apartment in Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
3 room apartment
Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with a terrace in the nearest suburb of Frankfurt am Main …
$582,925
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment op…
$696,271
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Darmstadt, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The design concept of the project is characterized by a thoughtful green area with a park. T…
$732,004
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2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments with excellent finishing and compact layout for a reasonable price with a central…
$883,052
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2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
apartments with excellent finishing and compact layout for an affordable price with a centra…
$820,413
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
The towers are one of the symbols of Frankfurt on the Main. The floor-to-ceiling glazing in …
$755,242
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Condo 3 rooms in Neu Isenburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$734,054
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt am Main exhibition…
$534,348
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in city villas in the center of the aristocratic city of Wiesbaden.The elegant pr…
$929,529
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2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise buildings are one of the symbols of Frankfurt am Main. Floor-to-ceiling glazing in…
$701,669
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of the city- Ostend with stunning views of the sky…
$3,60M
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3 bedroom apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern 3-storey building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state o…
$778,480
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3 bedroom apartment in Offenbach am Main, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with a garden and spacious terraces and loggias, …
$586,765
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Property types in Hesse

penthouses
condos
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Hesse, Germany

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