Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. North Rhine-Westphalia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Apartment To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
Multilevel apartments in Bochum, Germany
Multilevel apartments
Bochum, Germany
Area 46 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
3 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Kaarst, Germany
2 room apartment
Kaarst, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
€259,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
4 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
€159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Moenchengladbach, Germany
3 room apartment
Moenchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Essen, Germany
2 room apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
1 room apartment
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Aachen, Germany
3 room apartment
Aachen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
€340,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
Apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 85 m²
€389,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Cologne, Germany
2 room apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
€477,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Cologne, Germany
2 room apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
€294,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
€385,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Haan, Germany
1 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
1 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
Full description: the apartment was demolished in 2023 quartra area 26 m2 high floor 1 fl…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor in one of the central districts of Dusseldorf - Fl…
€767,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
Condo 4 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
4-room spacious apartment in the central district of Dusseldorf. Modern high-quality equi…
€920,580
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rauschendorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Rauschendorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-room apartment with a good layout has a beautiful and very bright living room…
€410,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with balcony in Bonn, Germany
3 room apartment with balcony
Bonn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
The property is located on a quiet street near the center of Bonn, which makes it an attract…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Bonn, Germany
2 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
€284,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment with heating, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Apartment with heating, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 250 m²
These chic apartments are the real pearl of Cologne, in the land of North Rhine-Westphalia …
€3,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir