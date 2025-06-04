Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

1 room apartment in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
1 room apartment
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a 1.5-room apartment of 35 sq.m. in the city of Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westp…
$44,550
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Bedrooms 8
Area 463 m²
Income house for 8 apartments. in 2021, major repairs were made. (the cost is indicated taki…
$766,683
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 391 m²
The house is very well located in a popular area of modern development.Nice location in the …
$663,696
