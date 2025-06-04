Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Duisburg
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Duisburg, Germany

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Duisburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/7
Apartment for sale in 47226 Duisburg. Apartment area: 58 m2. The apartment has 2 rooms…
$64,499
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 562 m²
house area 562 m27-apartment10 seats
$549,266
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Area 696 m²
The house was built in 1913 / 2019 modernized.5 floors6 apartments and two roomsIn 2019, ext…
$789,569
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 125 m²
house built 1905good location of the houseApartment area 125 m25 roomsloft floor (DG)near pu…
$205,975
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Duisburg, Germany
5 room apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in a house built in 1905 in Duisburg The house has a good location in …
$118,032
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
The cost of the apartment is 61,500 euros.New modern economical infrared electric heating he…
$70,375
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
The house has 8 apartments, now only 1 apartment is not rented temporarily.It is in good con…
$566,430
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Duisburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment for sale in Duisburg. Property price: 61500 € The apartment has 2.5 rooms, f…
$67,024
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Apartment of 58 m22 rooms and a large balconyhouse built in 1965apartment is located on the …
$68,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
spacious 2-room apartment67 m2Located on the 3rd floor (this is 2 OG German)House built 1938…
$78,957
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 491 m²
1 room - 35 m25 apartments (all delivered) - 456 m2central gas heating.area -467 m2
$552,696
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 8
Area 507 m²
The house was built in 1959 / in 2019 completely sanitized- facades- new windows- new pipes-…
$686,582
Leave a request

Properties features in Duisburg, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go