Apartments for sale in Xanten, Germany

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Wardt, Germany
3 room apartment
Wardt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
New building in Germany - 46509 Xanten  A residential complex at the final stage of constru…
$377,528
3 bedroom apartment in Xanten, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Xanten, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
This is a wonderful new project in a beautiful ecological location in western Germany near h…
$486,275
Apartment in Xanten, Germany
Apartment
Xanten, Germany
Area 1 011 m²
The investor is offered a share for participation in the project of construction of 2 modern…
$115,505
3 bedroom apartment in Xanten, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Xanten, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
This is a wonderful new project in a beautiful ecological location in western Germany near h…
$531,322
3 room apartment in Wardt, Germany
3 room apartment
Wardt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/2
New building in Germany - 46509 Xanten  A residential complex at the final stage of constru…
$446,958
